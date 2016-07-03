Dr. Pedro Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pedro Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Pedro Rodriguez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SALAMANCA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations
Pedro A Rodriguez MD PA258 NE 27TH ST, Miami, FL 33137 Directions (305) 573-9898
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rodriguez is the best doctor i have ever met in my live. Most intelligent, caring and wonderful doctor you can ever have. i am so grateful for all he has done for me, he is such a blessing in my life. I trust him a 10000% and can highly recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Pedro Rodriguez, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1386710572
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SALAMANCA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
