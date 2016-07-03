Overview of Dr. Pedro Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Pedro Rodriguez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SALAMANCA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Psychological Consulting Inc in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.