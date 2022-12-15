See All Plastic Surgeons in Rockford, IL
Dr. Pedro Rodriguez, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (19)
Map Pin Small Rockford, IL
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pedro Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Pedro Rodriguez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine East Lansing and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.

Dr. Rodriguez works at Pryor Health in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pryor Health
    5995 Spring Creek Rd, Rockford, IL 61114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 977-4403
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
  • SwedishAmerican Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 15, 2022
Amazing and wonderful. With perfect results. I could not be any happier! As far as I am concerned he is the Best ! A pleasant, polished bed side manor . Communication is clear concise and understandable. He is a skilled surgeon with the eye of an artist . He puts his all into his work . He has been a wonderful blessing in my life .
Kate Overton — Dec 15, 2022
About Dr. Pedro Rodriguez, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1881889194
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Of Illinois At Chicago Hospitals
Fellowship
Residency
  • Summa Health Systems
Residency
Medical Education
  • Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine East Lansing
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Pedro Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rodriguez works at Pryor Health in Rockford, IL. View the full address on Dr. Rodriguez’s profile.

Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

