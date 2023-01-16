Overview of Dr. Pedro Ruiz, MD

Dr. Pedro Ruiz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from U Natl Mayor de San Marcos.



Dr. Ruiz works at Well Med in Lakeland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.