Dr. Pedro Ruiz, DMD
Overview
Dr. Pedro Ruiz, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lewiston, ID.
Dr. Ruiz works at
Locations
Aspen Dental2360 Thain Grade, Lewiston, ID 83501 Directions (844) 226-6559
- Aetna
- Humana
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very good dentist. Explains everything.
About Dr. Pedro Ruiz, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1861550998
Dr. Ruiz accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruiz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.