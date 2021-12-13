See All Cardiologists in Laredo, TX
Dr. Pedro Diaz Santana, MD

Cardiology
4.1 (12)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Pedro Diaz Santana, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OFSANTO DOMINGO (UASD) / DEPARTMENT OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.

Dr. Diaz Santana works at Regalado, Maria Monette MD FASN in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Regalado, Maria Monette MD FASN
    10710 McPherson Rd # 304, Laredo, TX 78045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 267-4355

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
  • Laredo Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 13, 2021
    Great doctor but he needs to join the 21st century with notifications technology or hire more clerks to call and remind his older patients about appointments. It wouldn’t hurt if they at least answer the phone.
    — Dec 13, 2021
    About Dr. Pedro Diaz Santana, MD

    • Cardiology
    Education & Certifications

