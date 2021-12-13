Dr. Pedro Diaz Santana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz Santana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Diaz Santana, MD
Dr. Pedro Diaz Santana, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OFSANTO DOMINGO (UASD) / DEPARTMENT OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.
Regalado, Maria Monette MD FASN10710 McPherson Rd # 304, Laredo, TX 78045 Directions (956) 267-4355
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
- Laredo Medical Center
Great doctor but he needs to join the 21st century with notifications technology or hire more clerks to call and remind his older patients about appointments. It wouldn’t hurt if they at least answer the phone.
Education & Certifications
- Miami Heart Inst
- San Juan Municipal Hospital
- Mayaguez Med Ctr
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OFSANTO DOMINGO (UASD) / DEPARTMENT OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
Dr. Diaz Santana works at
