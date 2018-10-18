Dr. Pedro Sevillasaez-Benito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sevillasaez-Benito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Sevillasaez-Benito, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pedro Sevillasaez-Benito, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of Granada and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.
Miami Pulmonary Specialists7000 SW 97th Ave Ste 120, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (786) 299-5419Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
It was my first appointment with Dr. Sevilla and I was very impressed. He explained everything in detail and in a way that was very easy to understand.
- Critical Care Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902071939
- Montefiore / Albert Einstein Coll of Med
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- University Of Granada
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
