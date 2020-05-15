See All Plastic Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Pedro Soler Jr, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (20)
Map Pin Small Tampa, FL
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pedro Soler Jr, MD

Dr. Pedro Soler Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Soler Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    13015 W Linebaugh Ave Ste 102, Tampa, FL 33626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 878-9889

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Breast Reconstruction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Breast Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    About Dr. Pedro Soler Jr, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1134128010
    Education & Certifications

    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
