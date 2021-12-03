Dr. Pedro Troya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Troya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Troya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pedro Troya, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.
Locations
Bay Area Endocrinology Associates4816 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 876-3636
Wesley Chapel Office2412 Cypress Glen Dr Ste 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 562-0342
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Troya for several years and it's been a mixed experience. Staff at the Armenia office were curt more often than not. Staff at Wesley Chapel have been very nice and professional. Plan on extra time for your visit, he seems to always be running late. Dr. Troya is a very busy doctor and his "bedside manner" can be variable. Sometimes he's very attentive and sometimes he's obviously in a rush. He's given me no reason to doubt his clinical decisions though. Many of the issues you see about long waits for appointments, etc. in the negative reviews are due to the fact that there just aren't enough endocrinologists in the area. Several other doctors in the Tampa Bay area have told me they think highly of his expertise.
About Dr. Pedro Troya, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427187319
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Troya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Troya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Troya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Troya has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Troya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Troya speaks Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Troya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Troya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Troya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Troya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.