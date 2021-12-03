Overview

Dr. Pedro Troya, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.



Dr. Troya works at Bay Area Endocrinology Associates, Tampa, FL in Tampa, FL with other offices in Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.