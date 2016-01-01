Dr. Pedro Trujillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trujillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Trujillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pedro Trujillo, MD
Dr. Pedro Trujillo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Indust Santander, Bucanaranga and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Trujillo's Office Locations
1
Uw Medicinevalley Medical Center400 S 43rd St, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 656-5448Monday7:00am - 7:30pmTuesday7:00am - 7:30pmWednesday7:00am - 7:30pmThursday7:00am - 7:30pmFriday7:00am - 7:30pmSaturday7:00am - 7:30pmSunday7:00am - 7:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pedro Trujillo, MD
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Hosp-U Wash
- Tulane U Med Sch
- U Indust Santander, Bucanaranga
- Internal Medicine
