Overview of Dr. Pedro Trujillo, MD

Dr. Pedro Trujillo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Indust Santander, Bucanaranga and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Trujillo works at Tumor Institute Radiation Oncology Group in Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.