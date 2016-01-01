Dr. Zavala Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pedro Zavala Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pedro Zavala Jr, MD
Dr. Pedro Zavala Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Zavala Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Zavala Jr's Office Locations
-
1
San Antonio Pediatrics315 N San Saba Ste 1075, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 223-3543Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zavala Jr?
About Dr. Pedro Zavala Jr, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1275995771
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zavala Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zavala Jr works at
Dr. Zavala Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zavala Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zavala Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zavala Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.