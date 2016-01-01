Dr. Peem Lorvidhaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lorvidhaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peem Lorvidhaya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peem Lorvidhaya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They completed their residency with Tx Tech University Health Science Center|University Hi J a Burns School Med
Dr. Lorvidhaya works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Associates of Fredericksburg9530 Cosner Dr Ste 200, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 210-3791Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lorvidhaya?
About Dr. Peem Lorvidhaya, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1346371184
Education & Certifications
- Tx Tech University Health Science Center|University Hi J a Burns School Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lorvidhaya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorvidhaya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lorvidhaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lorvidhaya works at
Dr. Lorvidhaya has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lorvidhaya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorvidhaya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorvidhaya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lorvidhaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lorvidhaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.