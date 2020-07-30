Dr. Pegah Afra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pegah Afra, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pegah Afra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Afra works at
-
1
Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
-
2
Epilepsy Center520 East 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Started seeing Afra when was at University of Utah. Scheduled a visit to her new location. This neurologist is a very knowledgeable caring doctor. So helpful with my epilepsy im coming from Las Vegas.
- Neurology
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1144376831
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
