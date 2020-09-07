Dr. Pegah Hosseini-Carroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hosseini-Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pegah Hosseini-Carroll, MD
Overview
Dr. Pegah Hosseini-Carroll, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Dr. Hosseini-Carroll works at
Locations
-
1
Specialty Anesthesia LLC1421 N State St Ste 203, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 984-4540
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hosseini-Carroll?
I was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease four years ago. When I was diagnosed, I was still a minor and received care from a pediatric gastroenterologist. However, now that I am old enough, my care has been transferred to Dr. Carroll. She has by far been the best physician I have had to manage my disease. She is so caring, as well as understanding, when I’m in the clinic visiting with her about the various decisions that have to be made regarding IBD. Although the disease and medications are scary at times, Dr. Carroll has always been involved with making sure that I am comfortable with the decisions that are made as well as maintiang the best care that I need at the same time. I love her as a doctor and a person! She is amazing, and I highly recommend her!!!
About Dr. Pegah Hosseini-Carroll, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1316180870
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hosseini-Carroll has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hosseini-Carroll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hosseini-Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hosseini-Carroll works at
Dr. Hosseini-Carroll has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hosseini-Carroll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hosseini-Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hosseini-Carroll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hosseini-Carroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hosseini-Carroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.