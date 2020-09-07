Overview

Dr. Pegah Hosseini-Carroll, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center.



Dr. Hosseini-Carroll works at Gastrointestinal Associates, P.A. in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.