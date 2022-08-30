Overview of Dr. Pegah Safaeian, DO

Dr. Pegah Safaeian, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Safaeian works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Lynnwood, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Coccygeal Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.