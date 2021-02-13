Overview

Dr. Pegah Yousefzadeh, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Yousefzadeh works at ProHEALTH in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.