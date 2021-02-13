Dr. Pegah Yousefzadeh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yousefzadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pegah Yousefzadeh, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pegah Yousefzadeh, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
ProHEALTH2 Ohio Dr Ste 201, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 390-5760
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yousefzadeh treated me for years out of Dr. Michelle Jardine practice. She is competent and caring.
About Dr. Pegah Yousefzadeh, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 15 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1750674230
Education & Certifications
- Robertwood Johnson U Hosp
- Winthrop University Hosp
- Winthrop - University Hospital|Winthrop University Hosp
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
ProHEALTH
