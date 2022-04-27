Dr. Peggy Ann Rupp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rupp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peggy Ann Rupp, MD
Overview of Dr. Peggy Ann Rupp, MD
Dr. Peggy Ann Rupp, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and Valor Health.
Dr. Rupp's Office Locations
Boise Arthritis Clinic901 N Curtis Rd Ste 404, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 322-1920
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- Valor Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Rupp for over ten years for PMR and later giant cell arteritis. In both cases I did not present with a classic case. She diagnosed and treated them properly. That was verified by a second opinion I had with the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. Dr. Rupp is very kind and her staff is wonderful.
About Dr. Peggy Ann Rupp, MD
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1932199437
Education & Certifications
- University Ia Hospital Clins
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Rupp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rupp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rupp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rupp works at
Dr. Rupp has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rupp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Rupp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rupp.
