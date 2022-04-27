See All Rheumatologists in Boise, ID
Dr. Peggy Ann Rupp, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Peggy Ann Rupp, MD

Rheumatology
3.0 (58)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peggy Ann Rupp, MD

Dr. Peggy Ann Rupp, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and Valor Health.

Dr. Rupp works at Boise Arthritis Clinic in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Rupp's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Boise Arthritis Clinic
    901 N Curtis Rd Ste 404, Boise, ID 83706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 322-1920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
  • Valor Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gouty Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (27)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rupp?

    Apr 27, 2022
    I have seen Dr. Rupp for over ten years for PMR and later giant cell arteritis. In both cases I did not present with a classic case. She diagnosed and treated them properly. That was verified by a second opinion I had with the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. Dr. Rupp is very kind and her staff is wonderful.
    K.M. — Apr 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peggy Ann Rupp, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Peggy Ann Rupp, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rupp to family and friends

    Dr. Rupp's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rupp

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Peggy Ann Rupp, MD.

    About Dr. Peggy Ann Rupp, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932199437
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Ia Hospital Clins
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peggy Ann Rupp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rupp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rupp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rupp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rupp has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rupp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Rupp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rupp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rupp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rupp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Peggy Ann Rupp, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.