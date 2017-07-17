Overview of Dr. Peggy Cheng, MD

Dr. Peggy Cheng, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Cheng works at Pavilion Internal Medicine in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.