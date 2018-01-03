Dr. Peggy Downing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peggy Downing, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peggy Downing, MD
Dr. Peggy Downing, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wasilla, AK. They graduated from University of Texas/Galveston and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Downing works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Downing's Office Locations
-
1
Generations Medical Clinic3505 E Meridian Park Loop Ste 100, Wasilla, AK 99654 Directions (888) 521-7180MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Downing?
Dr. Downing is an amazing Dr. I wish she would have moved with me. Kimberley Crostick
About Dr. Peggy Downing, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1295751055
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas/Galveston
- University of Texas/Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Downing has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Downing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Downing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Downing works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Downing. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Downing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Downing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Downing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.