Dr. Peggy Forbes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS.
Maureen M. Keown Psy.d. PC1115 Upper Hembree Rd Ste B, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 475-1993
Dr. Forbes is a superb clinician. She is thorough, organized, very well-attuned to her patients and their family members. She works with the 'whole person' extremely well. I cannot think of a better psychiatrist, for children or adults, in Atlanta.
Dr. Forbes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forbes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Forbes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forbes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forbes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forbes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.