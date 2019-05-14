See All Dermatologists in Charlotte, NC
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Peggy Fuller, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Fuller works at ESTHETICS, CENTER FOR DERMATOLOGY in Charlotte, NC.

Locations

  1. 1
    Esthetics Center for Dermatology PA
    Esthetics Center for Dermatology PA
353 CLEMENT AVE, Charlotte, NC 28204
(704) 370-2700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Acne
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Acne

Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 14, 2019
    I have looked at your review so many times. With you not taking insurance I am afraid that I will not be able to afford your price. Hopefully one day you will start accepting insurance. I feel you are the right person to help me with my skin.
    About Dr. Peggy Fuller, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1598871345
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fuller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Fuller works at ESTHETICS, CENTER FOR DERMATOLOGY in Charlotte, NC.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

