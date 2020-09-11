Dr. Peggy Headstrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Headstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peggy Headstrom, MD
Dr. Peggy Headstrom, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Seattle Primary Physicians Pllc1145 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 860-2301
The Polyclinic - Northgate Plaza - Diagnostic Imaging9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 860-4544
Blink Optical LLC904 7th Ave # 103, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 329-1760
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I'm a huge fan of Dr. Headstrom. I've seen her for two colonoscopies (2015 and this year) and can't say enough good things about her. Very personable, knowledgeable, and answered every question I had. The rest of the staff at Polyclinic was also really great.
About Dr. Peggy Headstrom, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
Dr. Headstrom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Headstrom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Headstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Headstrom has seen patients for Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Headstrom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Headstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Headstrom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Headstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Headstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.