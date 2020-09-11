Overview

Dr. Peggy Headstrom, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Headstrom works at The Polyclinic Northgate Plaza in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.