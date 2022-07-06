Dr. Peggy Ku, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peggy Ku, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of New England / Main Campus.
Collins Medical Associates PC345 N Main St Ste 242, West Hartford, CT 06117 Directions (860) 231-1644
Ct Women Obgyn1050 Sullivan Ave Ste A4, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (860) 648-2748
Trinity Health of New England Medical Group - Infectious Disease7 Elm St Ste 207, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 231-1644
Sleep Laboratory and Pulmonary Medicine151 Hazard Ave Ste 9, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 648-2748
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My visit with Dr. Ku are always thorough, she listens and get to know her patients well. I’m alway at ease and comfortable during my visits. The atmosphere is friendly and professional. I never feel like there’s a rush.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of New England / Main Campus
