Dr. Peggy Salazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peggy Salazar, MD
Overview
Dr. Peggy Salazar, MD is a Pediatric Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Hollywood, FL.
Dr. Salazar works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology1131 N 35th Ave # 220, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 900-7007
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salazar?
About Dr. Peggy Salazar, MD
- Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
- English
- Female
- 1346760907
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salazar works at
Dr. Salazar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salazar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.