Dr. Peggy Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peggy Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peggy Wang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Nwu Feinberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Riverside Medical Center and Swedish Hospital.
Dr. Wang works at
Asian Human Services Family Health Center Inc2501 W Peterson Ave, Chicago, IL 60659 Directions (773) 761-0300
Midwest Health Center1244 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 1, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (312) 470-6655
Asian Human Services Family Health Center Inc.8800 Lockwood Ave, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (773) 761-0300
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Riverside Medical Center
- Swedish Hospital
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
I’ve had the good fortune of having Peggy as my primary care physician for years. Not only does she stay up to date on the latest medical research, she has outstanding bedside manner. I genuinely believe that she has my best interest in mind and highly recommend her.
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Nwu Feinberg Sch Of Med
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang speaks Russian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.