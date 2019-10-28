Overview

Dr. Peggy Wang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Nwu Feinberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Riverside Medical Center and Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Wang works at Ahs Family Health Center in Chicago, IL with other offices in Skokie, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.