Dr. Peggyann Nowak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nowak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peggyann Nowak, MD
Overview of Dr. Peggyann Nowak, MD
Dr. Peggyann Nowak, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Nowak works at
Dr. Nowak's Office Locations
-
1
West Bloomfield Office6900 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 314, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 855-7530
-
2
Felicia Ivascu M.d. Plc.3535 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-3000
-
3
Beaumont Pediatric Neurology - Royal Oak3555 W 13 Mile Rd Ste N120, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nowak?
Dr.Nowak is a wonderful doctor. She has taken excellent care of my 8 year old since he was about 5. She has performed 2 surgeries on him with exceptional results. I trust her with all my family members and friends. As a nurse, I respect her and am thankful and grateful for her professionalism and her caring attitude. Recommend highly!
About Dr. Peggyann Nowak, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1578554424
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nowak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nowak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nowak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nowak works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nowak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nowak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.