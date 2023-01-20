Dr. Pei-Chi Fu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pei-Chi Fu, MD
Overview
Dr. Pei-Chi Fu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Fu works at
Locations
Procare Medical Group5270 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 330, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 776-6720Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Always a pleasure.caring
About Dr. Pei-Chi Fu, MD
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fu accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fu works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fu.
