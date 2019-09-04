Overview of Dr. Peifeng Hu, MD

Dr. Peifeng Hu, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Shanghai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Hu works at UCLA Health Internal Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.