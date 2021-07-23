Overview of Dr. Peimei Qu, MD

Dr. Peimei Qu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Qu works at Alliance Medical Associates, P.C. in Bridgewater, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.