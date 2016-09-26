Dr. Zhu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peimin Zhu, MD
Overview
Dr. Peimin Zhu, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from HUNAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Zhu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
WK Neurology Consultants2510 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71118 Directions (318) 212-5000
-
2
WK North Hospitalist Group2551 Greenwood Rd Ste 410, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 629-3099Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zhu?
Dr. Zhu is an amazing physician! My daughter has Epilepsy and was being bothered with countless seizures. She had seen 2 other Neurologists and they couldn't help. But along came Dr. Zhu! He got her on the right medications and the correct doses... And praise God-- He got the seizures stopped and my daughter is over 2 years seizure free! My family and I are eternally grateful to him. He is indeed one of the best!
About Dr. Peimin Zhu, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1013174143
Education & Certifications
- HUNAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhu works at
Dr. Zhu has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.