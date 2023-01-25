Overview of Dr. Peiyi Wang, MD

Dr. Peiyi Wang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Wang works at ALLINA MEDICAL CLINIC in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.