Dr. Peiyi Wang, MD

Internal Medicine
3.1 (27)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peiyi Wang, MD

Dr. Peiyi Wang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Dr. Wang works at ALLINA MEDICAL CLINIC in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Wang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Allina Medical Clinic
    2855 Campus Dr Ste 400, Minneapolis, MN 55441 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 577-7400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Peiyi Wang, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1124080338
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
