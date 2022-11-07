Overview of Dr. Pejman Shamekh, MD

Dr. Pejman Shamekh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Shamekh works at Pejman D Shamekh M.d. Inc. in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.