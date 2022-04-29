Overview of Dr. Pelagia Kouloumberis, MD

Dr. Pelagia Kouloumberis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Mayo Clinic Hospital and Sanford Broadway Medical Center.



Dr. Kouloumberis works at Ascension Medical Group in Joliet, IL with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

