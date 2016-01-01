See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Santa Ana, CA
Dr. Pelma Tabrizi, MD

Internal Medicine
1.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pelma Tabrizi, MD

Dr. Pelma Tabrizi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CANTON CITY SCHOOL / PRACTICAL NURSE PROGRAM.

Dr. Tabrizi works at Avid Medical in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tabrizi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Coast Physical Therapy
    1220 Hemlock Way Ste 205, Santa Ana, CA 92707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 884-4855

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Pelma Tabrizi, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1568497998
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CANTON CITY SCHOOL / PRACTICAL NURSE PROGRAM
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pelma Tabrizi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabrizi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tabrizi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tabrizi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabrizi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabrizi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabrizi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabrizi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

