Overview of Dr. Pelma Tabrizi, MD

Dr. Pelma Tabrizi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CANTON CITY SCHOOL / PRACTICAL NURSE PROGRAM.



Dr. Tabrizi works at Avid Medical in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.