Overview of Dr. Penelope Barker, DO

Dr. Penelope Barker, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Barker works at Pointe Family Physicians in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.