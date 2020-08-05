Overview of Dr. Penelope Jackson, MD

Dr. Penelope Jackson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Granbury, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Lake Granbury Medical Center.



Dr. Jackson works at Lake Granbury Internal Med/Peds in Granbury, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.