Overview of Dr. Pengfei Wang, MD

Dr. Pengfei Wang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from THE FOURTH MILITARY MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Wang works at Long Island Queens Hearing Asso Inc in Bethpage, NY with other offices in Valley Stream, NY and Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.