Dr. Pengfei Wang, MD
Overview of Dr. Pengfei Wang, MD
Dr. Pengfei Wang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from THE FOURTH MILITARY MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
Long Island Queens Hearing Asso Inc1055 Stewart Ave, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 825-3600
Eyecare Advantage Inc.260 W Sunrise Hwy, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Directions (516) 825-3600
Qlimg Flushing North Medical Office14015 Sanford Ave, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-6400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pengfei Wang is such a genuinely compassionate, personable, and knowledgeable doctor. I love his warm manner and how he explains things to ensure my understanding. He truly is passionate about helping his patients and improving their lives!
About Dr. Pengfei Wang, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- THE FOURTH MILITARY MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
