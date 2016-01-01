Dr. Pengfei Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pengfei Zhang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pengfei Zhang, MD
Dr. Pengfei Zhang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Zhang works at
Dr. Zhang's Office Locations
Robertwoodjohnson125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 659-9960
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pengfei Zhang, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1730455734
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Neurology
