Dr. Burnstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penina Burnstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Penina Burnstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Burnstein works at
Locations
Penina Burnstein MD Pllc1318 52nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 437-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Penina Burnstein, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Med Center
- Suny Downstate Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burnstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burnstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burnstein has seen patients for Rash, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burnstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burnstein speaks Hebrew.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burnstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burnstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.