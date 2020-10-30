See All Podiatrists in Hermitage, TN
Dr. Peninnah Kumar, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (33)
Map Pin Small Hermitage, TN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Peninnah Kumar, DPM

Dr. Peninnah Kumar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They completed their residency with Atlanta Va Hosp|Atlanta VA Medical Center

Dr. Kumar works at The Vascular Care Group in Hermitage, TN with other offices in Mt Juliet, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kumar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Vascular Care Group
    3901 Central Pike Ste 353, Hermitage, TN 37076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7258
  2. 2
    Neuhaus Foot and Ankle PC- Mt. Juliet
    2628 N Mount Juliet Rd, Mt Juliet, TN 37122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2240

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Summit Medical Center
  • Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arch Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Burning Feet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Callus Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Paronychia Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 30, 2020
    I had been to 3 different podiatrists prior to Dr. Kumar and she was the one who was finally able to give me relief with a correct diagnosis in 7 years. I would not recommend any other podiatry group! Neuhaus Foot & Ankle is the best!
    Kim Burchett — Oct 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peninnah Kumar, DPM
    About Dr. Peninnah Kumar, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tamil
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477872083
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Atlanta Va Hosp|Atlanta VA Medical Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peninnah Kumar, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

