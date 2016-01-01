Dr. Penney Stringer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stringer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Family Doctors
- WA
- Richland
- Dr. Penney Stringer, MD
Dr. Penney Stringer, MD
Overview
Dr. Penney Stringer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Stringer works at
Locations
-
1
Isumataq Corporation750 George Washington Way Ste 5, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 628-4091
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat All Types of Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bird Flu
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Detoxification
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Food Allergy
- View other providers who treat Food Intolerances
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Giardiasis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nutritional Counseling
- View other providers who treat Nutritional Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- LifeWise
- Premera Blue Cross
- United Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Stringer?
About Dr. Penney Stringer, MD
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164550562
Education & Certifications
- Uc Davis Contra Costa Regional Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stringer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stringer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stringer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stringer works at
Dr. Stringer speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Stringer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stringer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stringer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stringer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.