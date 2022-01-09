Overview of Dr. Penny Chong, MD

Dr. Penny Chong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Chong works at Osborn Family Health Center in Camden, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.