Dr. Penny Chong, MD
Overview of Dr. Penny Chong, MD
Dr. Penny Chong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Chong works at
Dr. Chong's Office Locations
1
Osborn Family Health Center1601 Haddon Ave, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions (856) 757-3700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My children’s pediatrician for 12+ years. Dr. Chong is very kind, patient and thorough. My children love her. Has never made us feel rushed and never annoyed. She returns phone calls and shows that she really cares about her patients.
About Dr. Penny Chong, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1710958665
Education & Certifications
- University Tn College Med Chattanooga
- Howard University College Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Dr. Chong works at
