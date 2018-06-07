Dr. Penny Chow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Penny Chow, MD
Overview of Dr. Penny Chow, MD
Dr. Penny Chow, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Chow works at
Dr. Chow's Office Locations
Happy Minds Psychiatry Pllc52 Sugar Creek Center Blvd Ste 225, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 494-6222Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 4645 Sweetwater Blvd Ste 500, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 494-6222
- 3 4660 Sweetwater Blvd Ste 250, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 494-6222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chow is an excellent psychiatrist, to say the least. She is truly caring, and has always gone above and beyond. It is clear that she is passionate about her work. I would recommend her in a heartbeat to anyone who is struggling with their mental health.
About Dr. Penny Chow, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1336270107
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Chow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chow.
