Overview of Dr. Penny Danna, MD

Dr. Penny Danna, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Danna works at Orlando Health Medical Group Inc in Orlando, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pap Smear Abnormalities and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.