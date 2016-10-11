Dr. De Franco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penny De Franco, MD
Overview of Dr. Penny De Franco, MD
Dr. Penny De Franco, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
Dr. De Franco works at
Dr. De Franco's Office Locations
South Mountain Nephrology LLC5 Franklin Ave Ste 401, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 450-8999
Fresenius Medical Care North Newark155 Berkeley Ave, Newark, NJ 07107 Directions (973) 450-8999
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If you are looking for a compassionate and extremely intelligent Nephrologist, Dr De Franco is execptional. I was diagnosed with Lupus and Lupus Nephritis. SHe explaimed every option and gave me so much hope for my future. I feel completely safe in her care.
About Dr. Penny De Franco, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Spanish
- 1073625117
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- St Lukes Hospital (Missouri)
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Franco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Franco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Franco has seen patients for Dehydration, Proteinuria and Chronic Glomerulonephritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Franco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. De Franco speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. De Franco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Franco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Franco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Franco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.