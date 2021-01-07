Overview of Dr. Penny Vandall Divita, DO

Dr. Penny Vandall Divita, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Vandall Divita works at ABC Pediatrics in Charleston, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.