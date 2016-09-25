Overview of Dr. Penny Larson, MD

Dr. Penny Larson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Larson works at Elica Health Center in Sacramento, CA with other offices in West Sacramento, CA and North Highlands, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.