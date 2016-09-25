Dr. Penny Larson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Penny Larson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Elica Health Center1750 WRIGHT ST, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 454-2345
Elica Health Centers -health On Wheels 41276 Halyard Dr, West Sacramento, CA 95691 Directions (916) 454-2345
Elica Health Centers-north Highlands4815 Watt Ave, North Highlands, CA 95660 Directions (916) 454-2345
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Larson is amazing. I never feel like I am just another "patient". She always explains everything. I truly believe she saved our little one when I was only 4 months pregnant.
- English
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Addiction Medicine
