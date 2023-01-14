Dr. Penny Lawin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Penny Lawin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Penny Lawin, MD
Dr. Penny Lawin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Med Center
Dr. Lawin works at
Dr. Lawin's Office Locations
-
1
Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center1325 E Fortification St, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 354-4488Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Flowood Clinic4506 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 354-4488
-
3
Flowood Clinic4309 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 354-4488
-
4
Madison Clinic501 Baptist Dr, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 354-4488
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Mississippi Health Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
My visit with Dr Lawin was awesome. No long wait period, she walks in the room with a warm welcoming smile, explain your condition well, gives you options on how she can correct the problem. She also have great nurses.
About Dr. Penny Lawin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1346238540
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- Rush Presbyterian St Lukes Med Center
- University Of Illinois
- Sports Medicine
