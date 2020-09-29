Dr. Eisenfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peppy Eisenfeld, DPM
Overview of Dr. Peppy Eisenfeld, DPM
Dr. Peppy Eisenfeld, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Eisenfeld's Office Locations
P. H. Eisenfeld D.p.m. P.A.9291 Glades Rd Ste 305, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (561) 470-0077
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eisenfeld has exceptional knowledge and has been very helpful to me.
About Dr. Peppy Eisenfeld, DPM
- Podiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1285715912
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eisenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eisenfeld has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisenfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.