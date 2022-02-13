See All Rheumatologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Percy Balderia, MD

Rheumatology
5.0 (17)
Map Pin Small Seattle, WA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Percy Balderia, MD

Dr. Percy Balderia, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine|University of the Philippines Manila College of Medicine.

Dr. Balderia works at The Polyclinic Rheumatology in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Balderia's Office Locations

    The Polyclinic Madison Center
    904 7th Ave Fl 4, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 860-5580
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Gout
Joint Drainage
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis of the Spine
Bursitis
Crystal Arthropathy
Crystalline Arthritis
Joint Pain
Joint Swelling
Knee Disorders
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoarthritis of Wrist
Psoriatic Arthritis
Seronegative Arthritis
Seronegative Spondyloarthropathy
Spondylarthritis
Spondylarthropathy
Spondylosis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 13, 2022
    Dr. Balderia is an exceptional doctor. He is very knowledgeable and has a great way of explaining the potential diagnosis in a way a patient can understand. He and the nurse, Jennifer, are very responsive to every my chart message/question I have ever submitted. When my company changed insurances I contacted them and they jumped right on it to make sure I didn’t miss a dosage of medication!
    Erin — Feb 13, 2022
    About Dr. Percy Balderia, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1407296585
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Residency
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine|University of the Philippines Manila College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Percy Balderia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balderia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Balderia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Balderia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Balderia works at The Polyclinic Rheumatology in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Balderia’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Balderia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balderia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balderia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balderia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

