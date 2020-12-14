See All Plastic Surgeons in St Petersburg, FL
Dr. Percy Lo, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Percy Lo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.

Dr. Lo works at Allure Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allure Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery
    6255 Central Ave, St Petersburg, FL 33710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 268-8181

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
  • HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 14, 2020
    Dr. Lo has been treating my back wound for several years. It's a chronic wound that's very slow to heal. Under Dr. Lo's care, the wound is definitely healing -- my previous wound care doctor gave up on my treatments. Dr. Lo is very easy to deal with -- professional, informative and pleasant personality. Glad I connected with him.
    About Dr. Percy Lo, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518954288
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cooper University Hosp-UMDNJ|University Hospitals Case Medical Center &amp; Case Western Reserve University|University Hospitals of Cleveland
    Residency
    • Huron Hospital
    Internship
    • Huron Hosp-Cleveland Clin Hlth Sys|Huron Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
